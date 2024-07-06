Sui (SUI) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week

Sui (SUI) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. Sui has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $99.85 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Sui coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,512,208,504 coins. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,512,208,503.6838884 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.65393111 USD and is up 6.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $195,002,698.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

