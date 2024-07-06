Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 466.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $846.58. 4,809,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,755. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.59 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $839.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $761.42.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

