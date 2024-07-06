Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $661.00 at Robert W. Baird

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $645.00 to $661.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $625.82.

SNPS opened at $621.30 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $418.51 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $576.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.73. The firm has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,021 shares of company stock valued at $23,140,653 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Synopsys by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after acquiring an additional 203,601 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $14,203,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

