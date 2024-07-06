Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 499.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 28.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $1,677,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $69.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,760. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

