T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is Findlay Park Partners LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,100 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 2.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of T-Mobile US worth $307,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,065. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $210.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.47 and a 52-week high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. StockNews.com lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,210,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,105,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

