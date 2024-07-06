T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.79.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

TMUS opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.09 and its 200 day moving average is $165.05. The stock has a market cap of $210.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,210,160 shares of company stock worth $1,041,105,611. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.