TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0147

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $82.06 million and approximately $30.84 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00044947 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010285 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,007,383 coins and its circulating supply is 5,580,073,774 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

