The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Shares Down 4.2%

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 3,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 91,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The Arena Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $22.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

Get The Arena Group alerts:

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter.

The Arena Group Company Profile

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.