The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stake Lessened by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2,064.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 297,216 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,720,000 after acquiring an additional 282,069 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 826,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 177,824 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,288,000.

Shares of NYSE GDV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.94. 148,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,919. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

