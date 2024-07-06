The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588,257 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,349,000 after buying an additional 183,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,216,000 after buying an additional 850,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,268,000 after buying an additional 137,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,960,000 after purchasing an additional 474,758 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,814,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,686,000 after purchasing an additional 312,617 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock remained flat at $32.09 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.