The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $895.00

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 895 ($11.32) and traded as high as GBX 917 ($11.60). The Scottish Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 895 ($11.32), with a volume of 35,892 shares changing hands.
The Scottish Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 895 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 895. The company has a market cap of £592.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,570.18.
About The Scottish Investment Trust
The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.
