Theta Fuel One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.36 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $423.93 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00045089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012447 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,604,741,064 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

