TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.21

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.21 and traded as low as $3.09. TrueCar shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 88,254 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TrueCar from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get TrueCar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TrueCar

TrueCar Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.88.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.21 million. Equities analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TrueCar by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 8,441,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 216,636 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 31.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 15,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in TrueCar by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.