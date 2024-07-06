Truist Financial Cuts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $283.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $305.00 to $283.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.00.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

