Truist Financial Trims Terex (NYSE:TEX) Target Price to $68.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Terex has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Equities analysts predict that Terex will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,429,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 26.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $427,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,525,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

See Also

