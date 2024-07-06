Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,000 at Jefferies Financial Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,700 ($46.80) to GBX 4,000 ($50.59) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 3,600 ($45.54) to GBX 5,100 ($64.51) in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($58.18) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,960 ($62.74) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,329 ($54.76) on Tuesday. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,680.50 ($46.55) and a one year high of GBX 4,464 ($56.46). The stock has a market cap of £108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,987.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,312.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,021.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 36.74 ($0.46) per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,743.12%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

