United Security Bancshares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.
United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Security Bancshares
In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill bought 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,436.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,079,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,602.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 27,394 shares of company stock worth $197,794 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Security Bancshares
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.