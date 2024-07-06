United Security Bancshares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.59.

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill bought 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,436.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,079,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,602.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 27,394 shares of company stock worth $197,794 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

