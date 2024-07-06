Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPWK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

Upwork Trading Down 1.1 %

UPWK opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Upwork has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,616 shares in the company, valued at $384,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,337 shares of company stock worth $2,269,408 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,461,000 after purchasing an additional 702,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Upwork by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 288,330 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Upwork by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 68,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,693 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

