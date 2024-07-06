Urban Logistics REIT’s (SHED) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 142 ($1.80) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,714.29%.
About Urban Logistics REIT
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.
