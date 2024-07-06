VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,823 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,209,000 after buying an additional 1,504,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,094,000 after acquiring an additional 84,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,374,000 after purchasing an additional 211,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after purchasing an additional 721,999 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,732,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,964,000 after purchasing an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,869. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

