Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 66,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 651,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,503,000 after acquiring an additional 26,764 shares in the last quarter. RPTC Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. RPTC Inc. now owns 733,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,559,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,928 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. 7,272,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,528,680. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97. The company has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

