Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $595.82. The company had a trading volume of 512,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $597.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $547.13 and its 200-day moving average is $519.20.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

