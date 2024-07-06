Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1,935.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 236,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,525. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.009 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

