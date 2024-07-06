Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $50,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.67. 445,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,870. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.69 and a 200-day moving average of $239.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

