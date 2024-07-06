Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,958,000 after acquiring an additional 293,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,114,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.98. 108,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,288. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

