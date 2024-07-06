Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.98. The stock had a trading volume of 108,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.