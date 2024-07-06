Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $149.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,930. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

