Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,695,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,795 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $133,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth $67,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VONV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.26. 279,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,765. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.37. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

