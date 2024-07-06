Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Boosted by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.6% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 853,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,463,000 after acquiring an additional 207,139 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 169.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 42,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 26,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

VXUS traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $61.63. 2,253,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,625. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

