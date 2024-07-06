Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,056.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.12. 4,237,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,502. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $272.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.63 and a 200-day moving average of $252.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

