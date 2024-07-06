Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.33. 1,198,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,163. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.62. The stock has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.