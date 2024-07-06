Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.8% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,470,000 after acquiring an additional 722,159 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,398,000 after acquiring an additional 603,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,575,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $160.33. 1,198,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,163. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

