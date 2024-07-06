Venom Price Up 3.1% This Week (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Venom has a total market capitalization of $262.52 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venom has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venom Profile

Venom’s genesis date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.12691802 USD and is up 11.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $3,211,963.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

