Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,752 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,937,000 after buying an additional 6,707,019 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,376,000 after acquiring an additional 857,423 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,516.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 586,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 461,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,110,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PGX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. 1,035,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,744. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

