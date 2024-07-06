Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $350,000 Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,790,000 after purchasing an additional 158,161 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,374,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,381,000 after acquiring an additional 239,578 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,313,000 after purchasing an additional 258,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.28.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,195. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.