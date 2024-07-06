Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 366 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $846.58. 4,809,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,436,755. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $839.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $761.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.59 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.