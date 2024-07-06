Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $191.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.69.

WCN opened at $177.25 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

