WAX Price Hits $0.0322 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, WAX has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $110.95 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03026478 USD and is down -17.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $10,986,980.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

