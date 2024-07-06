Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

WAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.60.

WAY opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Waystar has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

