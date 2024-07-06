Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
WAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.60.
Read Our Latest Analysis on WAY
Waystar Stock Up 0.1 %
Waystar Company Profile
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waystar
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.