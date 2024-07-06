Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.23

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and traded as low as $12.16. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 50,615 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
