Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.23

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and traded as low as $12.16. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 50,615 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 65,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1,048.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 213,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 194,748 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

