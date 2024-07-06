WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.64

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.64 and traded as high as $12.73. WhiteHorse Finance shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 80,518 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $286.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WhiteHorse Finance

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,976,258 shares in the company, valued at $48,311,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 812,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 58,463 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

