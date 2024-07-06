WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.45

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.45 and traded as high as $52.16. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 164,594 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 74.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 32.7% in the first quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 93,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 22,968 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

