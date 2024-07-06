World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $129.43 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $129.43 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00044604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000114 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,216,124 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.