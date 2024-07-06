Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Reaches Market Cap of $21.29 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $21.29 million and approximately $62,070.79 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05458294 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $47,338.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

