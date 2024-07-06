Wrapped XDC 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $92,486.60 (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and $92,486.60 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped XDC

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 254,053,288 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 254,191,416.05455068. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02777276 USD and is up 6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $108,755.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

