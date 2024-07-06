Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Lowered to $126.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WYNN. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.15.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $112.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

