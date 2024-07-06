yearn.finance Trading Down 2.7% This Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $206.25 million and approximately $32.04 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for $6,195.18 or 0.10717044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,292 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

