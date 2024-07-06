ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0465 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $431,553.59 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00040259 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00033728 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00016674 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.