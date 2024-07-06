Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Major Shareholder Sells $240,113.60 in Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $240,113.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,565,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,711,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aimee Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

ZWS stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 649.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

