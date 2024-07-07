117 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 58.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ASML by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,501 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11,240.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,127,000 after buying an additional 81,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,074.48. The company had a trading volume of 771,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,943. The stock has a market cap of $423.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $980.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $918.81. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,082.79.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.